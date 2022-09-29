Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 6,157 Shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,157 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOF. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth about $2,889,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth about $1,190,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 51.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 228,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 77,378 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 269,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 22,101 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Price Performance
Shares of FOF opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average is $11.60. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $14.95.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Profile
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund (FOF)
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.