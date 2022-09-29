Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 6,157 Shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,157 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOF. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth about $2,889,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth about $1,190,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 51.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 228,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 77,378 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 269,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 22,101 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000.

Shares of FOF opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average is $11.60. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $14.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

