Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys New Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BKI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Black Knight by 62.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,090,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,163,000 after buying an additional 3,874,306 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Black Knight by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,673,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,504,000 after buying an additional 1,400,532 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,707,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. bought a new position in Black Knight during the first quarter valued at about $31,631,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Black Knight by 48.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 656,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,096,000 after buying an additional 212,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on Black Knight from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Knight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.17.

NYSE:BKI opened at $66.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.00 and a 1-year high of $84.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.81.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $394.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.89 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 33.57%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

