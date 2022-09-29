Raymond James Trust N.A. Cuts Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Gentex by 6.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Gentex by 9.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in Gentex by 54.7% in the first quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 246,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after acquiring an additional 87,280 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Gentex by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $220,058,000 after acquiring an additional 65,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Gentex by 246.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 50,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GNTX. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Gentex to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gentex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Gentex stock opened at $25.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.40. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $37.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

