Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HPE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.59.

In other news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $12.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $17.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.14%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

