Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $148,000 Stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETRN. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,010,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,488,000 after buying an additional 63,879 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,226,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,366,000 after purchasing an additional 891,419 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,515,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,748,000 after purchasing an additional 171,312 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.94.

Equitrans Midstream Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE ETRN opened at $7.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average is $8.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.95. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $328.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.79 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 104.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.87%.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

