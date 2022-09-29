Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $189,000 Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 134.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 212.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 135.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PINS opened at $23.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.90 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.76. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $66.00.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.19 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William J. Ready acquired 222,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.47 per share, with a total value of $5,000,720.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,720.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $1,480,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Ready purchased 222,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.47 per share, with a total value of $5,000,720.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,720.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 69,509 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,767 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PINS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded Pinterest from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on Pinterest from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Pinterest from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pinterest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.08.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

