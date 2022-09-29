Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $225,000 Stock Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,429,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,724,000 after acquiring an additional 88,459 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,893,000 after buying an additional 288,585 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,568,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,202,000 after buying an additional 241,244 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,864,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,785,000 after buying an additional 133,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in The Ensign Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,792,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,477,000 after purchasing an additional 69,333 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $173,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 2,381 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $214,099.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,950,999.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $173,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,264 shares of company stock worth $888,936 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

ENSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $81.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.91 and its 200-day moving average is $81.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.29 and a twelve month high of $94.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $732.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.44 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 6.13%.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

