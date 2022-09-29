Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $228,000 Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Crown were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,764,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,471,641,000 after purchasing an additional 143,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,247,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,469,000 after purchasing an additional 16,457 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Crown by 1.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,579,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,683,000 after acquiring an additional 31,942 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Crown by 2.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,073,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,313,000 after acquiring an additional 49,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Crown by 13.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,008,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,181,000 after acquiring an additional 235,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCK. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Crown from $147.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Crown from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Crown from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Crown from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.70.

In related news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $46,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CCK opened at $82.39 on Thursday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.91 and a 52 week high of $130.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Crown had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 40.47%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Crown’s payout ratio is currently -29.43%.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

