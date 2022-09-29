Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $254,000 Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter worth about $542,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,799,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Landstar System

In other news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total transaction of $448,231.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,550.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Landstar System Stock Up 2.0 %

LSTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Landstar System to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.08.

Landstar System stock opened at $146.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $188.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.68.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.20). Landstar System had a return on equity of 51.73% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.03%.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Articles

