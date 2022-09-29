Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $262,000 Stock Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PHO. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 351,469.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 703,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,768,000 after purchasing an additional 702,938 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 370,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 236,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,366,000 after purchasing an additional 145,142 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 32.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 136,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 33,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 136,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 16,267 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PHO opened at $46.99 on Thursday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.70.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

