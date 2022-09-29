Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 334,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,217,000 after purchasing an additional 175,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 140,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUI opened at $139.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 51.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.69. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.48 and a fifty-two week high of $211.79.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 12.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 128.94%.

In other news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,139,936.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,154,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SUI. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Sun Communities from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Sun Communities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Sun Communities from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Sun Communities from $185.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.25.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

