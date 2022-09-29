Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 70.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 300.0% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 3,223.5% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NRG opened at $40.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.13. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 2.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.84.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.87%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

