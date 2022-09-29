Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 716.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 49 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Alleghany during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,082,000. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Alleghany by 13.7% during the first quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 20,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,399,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Alleghany by 306.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alleghany during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Alleghany Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:Y opened at $842.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $840.14 and a 200-day moving average of $831.29. Alleghany Co. has a 52 week low of $585.10 and a 52 week high of $862.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $17.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Alleghany had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $17.39 EPS.

(Get Rating)

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.