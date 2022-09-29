Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,742 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $308,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 165.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 914 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,810 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,090,284 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,877,000 after buying an additional 316,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 45,332 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on WDC shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.32.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $33.15 on Thursday. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $32.31 and a 52 week high of $69.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.82 and a 200 day moving average of $48.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.51.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. Western Digital had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $88,712.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

