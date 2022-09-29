Raymond James Trust N.A. Makes New $223,000 Investment in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MORN. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 67.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 120 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.35, for a total transaction of $30,522.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,423,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,159,810,398. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.43, for a total value of $3,558,735.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,408,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,437,789.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 120 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.35, for a total transaction of $30,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 12,423,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,159,810,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 80,472 shares of company stock valued at $19,441,745 over the last three months. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $215.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $238.54 and its 200-day moving average is $248.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 1.13. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.48 and a twelve month high of $350.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

