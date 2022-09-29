Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,502 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Five9 in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 29.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 4,626.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 Stock Performance

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $77.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.92. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $74.48 and a one year high of $170.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five9

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $189.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.08 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $1,000,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,862,800.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 5,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $709,729.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,641,326.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $1,000,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $7,862,800.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,555 shares of company stock worth $4,642,927 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Five9 from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Five9 from $166.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.67.

Five9 Profile

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.