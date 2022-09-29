Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in MarketAxess by 15.3% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 44.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd now owns 32,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 11.3% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 42.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $223.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 0.61. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.44 and a 1 year high of $434.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.47.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.24 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 34.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.89%.

MKTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on MarketAxess from $305.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $338.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MarketAxess from $286.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.33.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

