Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stock Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tobam grew its position in shares of Cable One by 105.3% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Cable One by 7,500.0% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cable One

In other Cable One news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 530 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total value of $713,719.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cable One news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,177.75 per share, with a total value of $588,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,601,925. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total transaction of $713,719.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,100 shares of company stock worth $1,245,051 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cable One Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $904.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,217.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,284.88. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $891.32 and a 1 year high of $1,875.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $12.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.41 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $429.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.46 million. Cable One had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 19.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 63.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Cable One Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $2.85 dividend. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cable One from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cable One to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,700.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,896.00 to $1,725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,645.83.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

