Raymond James Trust N.A. Reduces Holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,766 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,231,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,202,000 after acquiring an additional 521,337 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,898,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,919 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,938,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,701,000 after acquiring an additional 497,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 787,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,971,000 after acquiring an additional 11,038 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BIGZ stock opened at $7.46 on Thursday. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $19.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.98.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Announces Dividend

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.26%.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

