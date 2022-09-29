Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 2,542 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,077 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,542 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth $328,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in BHP Group by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,360 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 18,608 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in BHP Group by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 362,964 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,905,000 after buying an additional 88,405 shares during the period. Commerce Bank bought a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,907 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BHP. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,934.11.

NYSE:BHP opened at $50.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $47.35 and a twelve month high of $79.66.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $3.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

