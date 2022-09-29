Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 325 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CGNX. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cognex by 50.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Cognex by 121.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 716 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cognex by 45.5% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Cognex during the first quarter worth about $62,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognex Stock Performance

CGNX stock opened at $43.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 1.70. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $40.55 and a one year high of $92.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.03.

Cognex Announces Dividend

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cognex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cognex from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Cognex to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cognex from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Cognex Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

