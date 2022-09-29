Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 3,744 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,744 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,383 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,948 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Twitter by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 105,480 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 39,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,122,000. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Twitter to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.27.

Twitter Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE:TWTR opened at $43.25 on Thursday. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $68.41. The company has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.25 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.27. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.31). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Twitter

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 688,333 shares in the company, valued at $29,460,652.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $419,147.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 374,468 shares in the company, valued at $14,372,081.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $214,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 688,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,460,652.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,799 shares of company stock worth $1,408,285. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Twitter

(Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

Further Reading

