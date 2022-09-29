Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 488 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MUSA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Murphy USA Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE:MUSA opened at $277.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $285.10 and its 200 day moving average is $250.64. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.97 and a 12 month high of $303.09.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 68.86%. Murphy USA’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy USA

In other Murphy USA news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total transaction of $14,274,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 463,524 shares in the company, valued at $132,326,831.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Murphy USA news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $327,814.03. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,998 shares in the company, valued at $5,263,155.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total value of $14,274,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 463,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,326,831.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MUSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Murphy USA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

