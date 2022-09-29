Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 793 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,166 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 241,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 64,787 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $381,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 312,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,256,000 after acquiring an additional 35,741 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.05.

Synovus Financial Price Performance

SNV stock opened at $37.93 on Thursday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.15 and a 12 month high of $54.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.42.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $522.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 28.39%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

