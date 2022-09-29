Raymond James Trust N.A. Takes $186,000 Position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,090 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,804,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,380,000 after purchasing an additional 150,769 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,583,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,344,000 after purchasing an additional 164,322 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,006,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,759,000 after purchasing an additional 547,100 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Umpqua by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,783,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,370,000 after buying an additional 71,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Umpqua by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,349,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,034,000 after buying an additional 275,923 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Umpqua stock opened at $17.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $22.06.

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $303.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.36 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Umpqua’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In related news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $87,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 211,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,960.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UMPQ shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Umpqua to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered Umpqua from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Umpqua to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

