Raymond James Trust N.A. Takes Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $453,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $20.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.33. Capital Group Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.26 and a fifty-two week high of $28.37.

