Raymond James Trust N.A. Takes Position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,026 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 9.7% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,153,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $344,637,000 after acquiring an additional 456,617 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,973,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,645,000 after acquiring an additional 49,388 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 0.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,889,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,346,000 after acquiring an additional 9,341 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 8.9% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,562,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,504,000 after acquiring an additional 127,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 2,123.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,208,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,798 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NEWR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of New Relic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of New Relic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.55.

Shares of NYSE NEWR opened at $55.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 0.96. New Relic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $129.70.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $216.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.68 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $1,788,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 47,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,776.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 13,590 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $954,289.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,806.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $1,788,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 47,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,776.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,265 shares of company stock worth $7,651,228. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

