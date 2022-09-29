Raymond James Trust N.A. Trims Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 72,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,640,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 56.6% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $516,000. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

ATO opened at $109.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.87. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $86.56 and a 1 year high of $122.96. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.51.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 8.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 49.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Atmos Energy to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.13.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

