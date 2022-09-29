Raymond James Trust N.A. Trims Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ON. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Summit Insights cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.30.

ON Semiconductor Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:ON opened at $65.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.80. ON Semiconductor Corp has a one year low of $41.88 and a one year high of $76.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.13.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 22.60%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $196,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,713,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,363 shares of company stock worth $1,661,560 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

