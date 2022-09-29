Raymond James Trust N.A. Trims Stock Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,594,000 after buying an additional 8,161,424 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,387,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $975,793,000 after buying an additional 9,264,404 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,297,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,886,000 after buying an additional 1,433,204 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,534,000 after buying an additional 3,061,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,150,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WBS. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush downgraded Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

Webster Financial Stock Up 3.0 %

WBS opened at $46.00 on Thursday. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.33.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $607.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 106.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Luis Massiani sold 8,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $371,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,099,611.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Webster Financial

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.