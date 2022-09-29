Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Shares Gap Up to $5.90

Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.90, but opened at $6.16. Redwood Trust shares last traded at $6.05, with a volume of 28,604 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RWT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Redwood Trust to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Redwood Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

Redwood Trust Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 6.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.74. The stock has a market cap of $743.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.08.

Redwood Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.89%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 242.11%.

Redwood Trust announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to buy up to 11.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redwood Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

