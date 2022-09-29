Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Regency Centers by 31.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Regency Centers by 3.5% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Regency Centers by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 164,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Regency Centers by 4.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the second quarter worth $292,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $54.36 on Thursday. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $52.36 and a twelve month high of $78.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 88.34%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

