Renew (LON:RNWH) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $682.23

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 682.23 ($8.24) and traded as low as GBX 582.27 ($7.04). Renew shares last traded at GBX 609 ($7.36), with a volume of 83,298 shares.

Renew Stock Down 1.3 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 687.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 682.23. The company has a market cap of £480.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,384.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.66.

Get Renew alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Renew news, insider David Brown acquired 5,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 677 ($8.18) per share, with a total value of £39,794.06 ($48,083.69). In other Renew news, insider Shatish D. Dasani acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 664 ($8.02) per share, with a total value of £26,560 ($32,092.80). Also, insider David Brown acquired 5,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 677 ($8.18) per share, with a total value of £39,794.06 ($48,083.69).

Renew Company Profile

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Renew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.