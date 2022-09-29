Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ REGI opened at $61.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.50 and a 200-day moving average of $61.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Renewable Energy Group has a 1-year low of $32.54 and a 1-year high of $70.79.

Institutional Trading of Renewable Energy Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 527,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,368,000 after purchasing an additional 28,470 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 935,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,683,000 after purchasing an additional 15,553 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 134.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 15,595 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 20,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 164.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 680,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,892,000 after purchasing an additional 423,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

