Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Magna International Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:MG)

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Magna International in a report released on Monday, September 26th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now forecasts that the company will earn $1.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.00. The consensus estimate for Magna International’s current full-year earnings is $9.38 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Magna International’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Get Magna International alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Magna International to C$79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$72.00 price objective on shares of Magna International in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Magna International to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$84.09.

Magna International Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TSE:MG opened at C$69.09 on Wednesday. Magna International has a 1 year low of C$67.28 and a 1 year high of C$113.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$77.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$77.13.

Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C$1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.11 billion.

Magna International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 58.28%.

About Magna International

(Get Rating)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.