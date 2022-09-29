Research Analysts Set Expectations for Heineken’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HEINY)

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Heineken in a research report issued on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.04 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.01. The consensus estimate for Heineken’s current full-year earnings is $2.42 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HEINY. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Heineken from €92.00 ($93.88) to €93.00 ($94.90) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Heineken from €76.00 ($77.55) to €79.00 ($80.61) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Heineken from €114.00 ($116.33) to €116.00 ($118.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.37.

Shares of HEINY opened at $43.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Heineken has a twelve month low of $42.59 and a twelve month high of $59.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.1973 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th.

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

