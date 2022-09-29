Reviewing American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) and Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) and American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Sabra Health Care REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. American Assets Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Sabra Health Care REIT pays out 631.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Assets Trust pays out 191.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Assets Trust has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Sabra Health Care REIT has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Assets Trust has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sabra Health Care REIT $569.54 million 5.35 -$113.26 million $0.19 69.48 American Assets Trust $375.83 million 4.12 $36.59 million $0.67 38.16

This table compares Sabra Health Care REIT and American Assets Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

American Assets Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sabra Health Care REIT. American Assets Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sabra Health Care REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.7% of Sabra Health Care REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.0% of American Assets Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Sabra Health Care REIT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 34.4% of American Assets Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sabra Health Care REIT and American Assets Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sabra Health Care REIT 7.42% 1.29% 0.72% American Assets Trust 9.68% 3.25% 1.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sabra Health Care REIT and American Assets Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sabra Health Care REIT 0 6 5 0 2.45 American Assets Trust 0 3 0 0 2.00

Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus price target of $15.91, suggesting a potential upside of 20.52%. American Assets Trust has a consensus price target of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 27.10%. Given American Assets Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Assets Trust is more favorable than Sabra Health Care REIT.

Summary

American Assets Trust beats Sabra Health Care REIT on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture. As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's real estate properties held for investment included 41,445 beds/units, spread across the United States and Canada.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii. The company's office portfolio comprises approximately 3.4 million rentable square feet, and its retail portfolio comprises approximately 3.1 million square feet. In addition, the company owns one mixed-use property (including approximately 97,000 rentable square feet of retail space and a 369-room all-suite hotel) and 2,112 multifamily units. In 2011, the company was formed to succeed to the real estate business of American Assets, Inc., a privately held corporation founded in 1967 and, as such, has significant experience, long-standing relationships and extensive knowledge of its core markets, submarkets and asset classes.

