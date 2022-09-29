Reviewing FaZe (NASDAQ:FAZE) & Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI)

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) and FaZe (NASDAQ:FAZE – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Rush Street Interactive and FaZe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rush Street Interactive -7.28% -18.28% -13.49% FaZe N/A -1.37% 0.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Rush Street Interactive and FaZe, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rush Street Interactive 0 4 5 0 2.56 FaZe 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Rush Street Interactive currently has a consensus target price of $12.80, suggesting a potential upside of 212.96%. Given Rush Street Interactive’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Rush Street Interactive is more favorable than FaZe.

37.8% of Rush Street Interactive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.7% of FaZe shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.0% of Rush Street Interactive shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rush Street Interactive and FaZe’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rush Street Interactive $488.11 million 1.85 -$19.49 million ($0.63) -6.49 FaZe N/A N/A -$6.87 million N/A N/A

FaZe has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rush Street Interactive.

Volatility and Risk

Rush Street Interactive has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FaZe has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines. The company markets its online casino and sports betting under BetRivers.com, PlaySugarHouse.com, and RushBet.co brands. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About FaZe

FaZe Holdings Inc. operates lifestyle and media platform in gaming and youth culture. The company produces content, designs merchandise and consumer products, and creates advertising and sponsorship programs for brands reaching approximately 500 million fans across social platforms. It delivers various entertainment spanning video blogs, lifestyle and branded content, gaming highlights, and live streams of competitive gaming tournaments. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

