RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, sixteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.09.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RNG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price target on RingCentral from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on RingCentral from $118.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on RingCentral from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $42.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.95. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $39.54 and a 52-week high of $315.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 0.98.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.10). RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 233.94% and a negative net margin of 31.67%. The business had revenue of $486.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $254,276.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 202,198 shares in the company, valued at $8,502,425.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,960 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $98,450.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 109,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,140.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $254,276.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 202,198 shares in the company, valued at $8,502,425.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,884 shares of company stock worth $763,314. 7.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in RingCentral by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 527,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,566,000 after purchasing an additional 62,334 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 76,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after buying an additional 29,477 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,636,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,350,000. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

