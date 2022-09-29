Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Stock Price Up 1%

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.93 and last traded at $0.87. Approximately 931,941 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 779,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RKLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Rockley Photonics from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Rockley Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Rockley Photonics from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockley Photonics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.17.

Get Rockley Photonics alerts:

Rockley Photonics Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $112.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average is $2.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockley Photonics

Rockley Photonics ( NYSE:RKLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. Rockley Photonics had a negative return on equity of 346.18% and a negative net margin of 3,519.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rockley Photonics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockley Photonics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

About Rockley Photonics

(Get Rating)

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited develops and supplies silicon photonics in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a platform, which comprises photonic integrated circuits in silicon with integrated III-V devices; application-specific electronic integrated circuits; photonic and electronic co-packaging, which are supported by and coupled with biosensing algorithms, artificial intelligence, cloud analytics, firmware/software, system architecture, and hardware design.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rockley Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockley Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.