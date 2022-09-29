Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Stock Price Up 1%

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLYGet Rating)’s share price rose 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.93 and last traded at $0.87. Approximately 931,941 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 779,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RKLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Rockley Photonics from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Rockley Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Rockley Photonics from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockley Photonics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.17.

Rockley Photonics Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $112.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average is $2.61.

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. Rockley Photonics had a negative return on equity of 346.18% and a negative net margin of 3,519.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockley Photonics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rockley Photonics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockley Photonics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

About Rockley Photonics

(Get Rating)

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited develops and supplies silicon photonics in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a platform, which comprises photonic integrated circuits in silicon with integrated III-V devices; application-specific electronic integrated circuits; photonic and electronic co-packaging, which are supported by and coupled with biosensing algorithms, artificial intelligence, cloud analytics, firmware/software, system architecture, and hardware design.

Featured Stories

