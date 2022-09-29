Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Short Interest Up 45.3% in September

Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,100 shares, an increase of 45.3% from the August 31st total of 96,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,401.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RKWBF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Rockwool A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwool A/S from 2,700.00 to 2,100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwool A/S from 1,660.00 to 1,500.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Rockwool A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwool A/S from 2,000.00 to 1,750.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwool A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,147.00.

Get Rockwool A/S alerts:

Rockwool A/S Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RKWBF opened at $155.00 on Thursday. Rockwool A/S has a 12-month low of $155.00 and a 12-month high of $486.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.73.

Rockwool A/S Company Profile

Rockwool A/S manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwool A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwool A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.