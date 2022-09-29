Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $492.90.

ROP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $370.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $410.94 and a 200-day moving average of $425.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $364.97 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,276,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 125,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,409,000 after buying an additional 10,997 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,357,000 after buying an additional 9,776 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

