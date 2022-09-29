Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $98.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,604,949 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $275,338,000 after purchasing an additional 416,325 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,007,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,046,157 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $213,932,000 after purchasing an additional 379,166 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $87.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $123.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.33.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.45%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

