Roundhill MEME ETF (NYSEARCA:MEME) Shares Up 5.8%

Roundhill MEME ETF (NYSEARCA:MEME – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.23 and last traded at $6.22. 2,387 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 4,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.88.

Roundhill MEME ETF Trading Up 5.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.59.

Institutional Trading of Roundhill MEME ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Roundhill MEME ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of Roundhill MEME ETF (NYSEARCA:MEME – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 42.29% of Roundhill MEME ETF worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

