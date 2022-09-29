Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) to Sector Perform

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on SGS from CHF 3,000 to CHF 2,350 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on SGS from CHF 2,640 to CHF 2,290 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SGS from CHF 3,000 to CHF 2,290 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SGS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,407.50.

SGS Stock Performance

Shares of SGSOY stock opened at $21.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.32. SGS has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $33.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

About SGS

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources and Knowledge.

