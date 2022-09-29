Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RY. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $407,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 14,785 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 578,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,318,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,921,000. 40.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RY. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Argus upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.81.

NYSE:RY opened at $91.54 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $89.18 and a 1 year high of $119.41. The stock has a market cap of $127.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.07 and a 200-day moving average of $100.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.91%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

