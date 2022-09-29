RS Group (LON:RS1) Shares Down 1.2%

RS Group plc (LON:RS1 – Get Rating) traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 938.50 ($11.34) and last traded at GBX 982 ($11.87). 1,127,853 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 1,299,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 993.50 ($12.00).
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($14.50) price target on shares of RS Group in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($12.81) price objective on shares of RS Group in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on RS Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,246 ($15.06).
RS Group Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £4.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,004.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,061.24.
Insider Transactions at RS Group
RS Group Company Profile
RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.
Further Reading
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for RS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.