RS Group (LON:RS1) Shares Down 1.2%

RS Group plc (LON:RS1 – Get Rating) traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 938.50 ($11.34) and last traded at GBX 982 ($11.87). 1,127,853 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 1,299,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 993.50 ($12.00).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($14.50) price target on shares of RS Group in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($12.81) price objective on shares of RS Group in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on RS Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,246 ($15.06).

RS Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £4.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,004.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,061.24.

Insider Transactions at RS Group

RS Group Company Profile

In other news, insider David Egan sold 34,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 939 ($11.35), for a total value of £327,898.80 ($396,204.45).

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

