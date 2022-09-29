Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) Shares Up 2.7%

Rubellite Energy Inc. (TSE:RBY – Get Rating) shot up 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.34 and last traded at C$2.26. 27,006 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 170,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.20.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RBY. Cormark decreased their target price on Rubellite Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Firstegy raised Rubellite Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Rubellite Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Rubellite Energy from C$4.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rubellite Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.19.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.89. The stock has a market cap of C$123.68 million and a PE ratio of 7.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 392.73.
Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc
