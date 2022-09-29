Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.50.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $17.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $582.89 million, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.80. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a one year low of $15.16 and a one year high of $24.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.89.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.90%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 54,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 30,502 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 12,848 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 68,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.