Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ryder System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of R opened at $76.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.09 and a 200-day moving average of $75.40. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.69. Ryder System has a one year low of $61.71 and a one year high of $93.05.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ryder System will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 17.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System

In other Ryder System news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $213,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,661 shares in the company, valued at $982,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryder System

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 15.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the second quarter worth approximately $441,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the second quarter worth approximately $44,623,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

See Also

